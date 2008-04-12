Here are new pictures and diagrams of the awesome Sarcos-Raytheon's XOS Exoskeleton, the full-body motion-assisting suit for "super soldier." For the time being it may look as fat and ugly as Iron Monger, but remember Iron Man's clunky beginnings. This may get to the point of being like the hot rod red and gold armor in a few years.
New Pictures of XOS Exoskeleton Send Sci-Fi Shivers Down Our Spines
