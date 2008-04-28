NeverMore Putter Grip Retrieves Golf Balls By Sucking More Than You Do

There are very few gadgets out there today where saying "sucks balls" in the description is a compliment, but these putter grip replacements from NeverMore are one such example. The rubber grips replace your putter's normal grip, and allow you to retrieve a golf ball from the cup without bending over. They come in a variety of colours, which, if you're anything like this writer, will go nicely with the torrent of blue language that occurs regularly on the golf course. Mid-size or oversize grips go for US$17 apiece. [Herrington via Book of Joe]