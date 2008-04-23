Netflix Working With Three Secret Hardware Partners: No Names, Just Hints

We already know that Netflix has partnered up with LG, but a recent conference quarterly call has revealed that there are three other players in the mix:

At this point, I can tell you we have LG plus three additional partners actively working on integrating our technology into their products. Three of the four partners are major companies which each sell millions of devices per year and will enable the Netflix functionality in some of those devices likely in Q4 of this year. The fourth partner is a small company with which — which will likely launch sooner than Q4.

So which companies could they be talking about?

Rumours have been floating around about the XBox 360 for awhile now, so that makes Microsoft one likely contender. Naturally, that could also mean that Sony and the PS3 would be included. Other major company players that naturally spring to mind are TiVo and Apple—but the fourth "small company" is anyone's guess. [Seeking Alpha via Hacking Netflix via Zats]