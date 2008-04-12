Neo Geo Arcade Controller For Wii Gives Retro Authenticity

Playing a Neo Geo fighter on the Wii just isn't the same unless you've got one of those four-button gamepads you used to find in the arcades. That's why we must insist that you buy one of these Neo Geo Stick 2 from Play Asia for US$59, connect it to your Wii, and beat the crap out of your little brother with Mai. Your little brother may be 33 now and you may be 38, but that shouldn't change anything except the stakes. Winner pays the other guy's mortgage for a month. [Play-Asia via Technabob via Uber Gizmo]