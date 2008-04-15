NEC Lui WiMax Media Streaming System Gets Release Date, Price

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We alerted you to NEC's fancy media-streaming home server last year: it's an "on demand" system that'll send your media content to Lui devices around your home and beyond. NEC has just stumped up the release schedule and pricing in Japan, and "Life with Ubiquitous Integrated solutions" systems isn't cheap. The pocket sized player and laptop-like device are around US$495 and US$890, while the desktop PC will be US$2,100. Topping it all off, the main home server costs a whopping US$3,700. If you're in Japan and like the idea of accessing your audio and video remotely using dedicated devices, it's available from April 24th. We don't have timings on a US release. [AV Watch]

