NDrive G800 GPS Uses Real Photography For Navigation

Even though this is UK and Ireland only, NDrive's G800 GPS is notable because it's the first GPS system we've heard of that uses real photography for navigation. How did the company get aerial views of everywhere in the UK? We have no idea. It also comes with videos, photos, e-books, music, games, FM transmitter, a 4.3-inch screen and Bluetooth. If you live in the rest of Europe, excluding the Southeast portion, you can purchase maps for your country. Something tells us the aerial photo views aren't for the entire country, because that would be ridiculous and take up so much space on the drive, but we can't find any specs on their website that indicate otherwise. [NDrive via Smart Devices Direct via Red Ferret]