Navajo Nation's Internet Borked by FCC and ISP, Reservation Reverting To Smoke Signals

Thanks to billing problems and the FCC's intervention, the Navajo Nation will be sans Internet on Monday. An FCC audit uncovered the fact that satellite service provider OnSat Networks had double-billed the tribe in 2007. Since the U.S. government pays for 85 to 90 percent of the cost of Internet service, it cut off funds to OnSat, pending an investigation into the matter. And, since OnSat can't pay its subcontractors, it is shutting down service. In the meantime, the Navajo will have to find other ways to peruse LOLcat pics and update their Myspaces. Will the struggles of the Native Americans never end? [DSL reports]