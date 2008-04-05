NASA's ATHLETE Hex-Legged Lunar Robots Now Work in Pairs

We've shown you NASA's neat ATHLETE robots before and it looks like the little hexapod machines have been getting more sophisticated. This vid of two ATHLETEs collaborating to lift a heavy habitat load onto the ground sent faint Matrix-esque shivers down my spine. NASA is taking development of the robots seriously, as it turns out their multiple-wheeled dexterity make them perfect for carrying mobile habitats across the rocky, uneven lunar terrain. They've even been discussed in the most recent mission planning, so they really might be trotting-rolling across the Moon's surface in a short bunch of years. Next up for ATHLETE: a mock mobile lunar base trial. [NASA and New Scientist]