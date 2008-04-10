NapTV: Where the Hell Was This in Kindergarten?

When I was in kindergarten I had a beach blanket, a cot and a bitch named Rose that would circle around us slapping a meter stick in her hand. Where was my NapTV chair with a built-in television? Perhaps my experience wouldn't have been nearly as scarring had I been able to watch TV while lying on my back instead of listening to the Sound of Music album on a continuous loop. I blame that class for everything that is wrong with me today. Too bad the NapTV is only a concept. [Coroflot via BornRich via Uberreview]