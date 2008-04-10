NapTV: Where the Hell Was This in Kindergarten?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When I was in kindergarten I had a beach blanket, a cot and a bitch named Rose that would circle around us slapping a meter stick in her hand. Where was my NapTV chair with a built-in television? Perhaps my experience wouldn't have been nearly as scarring had I been able to watch TV while lying on my back instead of listening to the Sound of Music album on a continuous loop. I blame that class for everything that is wrong with me today. Too bad the NapTV is only a concept. [Coroflot via BornRich via Uberreview]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

