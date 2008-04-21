Mystery No-Name HTC Revealed In Pic

The phone blogs are abuzz with this sighting of HTC's lineup, showing both existing models and a mystery or two on the bottom row. Boy Genius thinks the first, third and fourth are the same, but I'm wondering if the first is a slide-out key version of the second (a P3470), while the third and fourth are something else entirely. In any case, it's a peculiarity that will hopefully be clarified soon, as it's also a damn nice looking phone. WinMo, Android or whatever, we'll be ready to have a look. In the meantime, your guess is as good as ours. (Hint, hint.) [BGR]