My Vigor Evo HD Will Beat Up Your iMac

Next Computing's Vigor Evo HD isn't the most elegant all-in-on PC we've ever seen, featuring a 17" LCD monitor sort of glued on to the side of its tower, but it's not afraid to get its nails dirty, either. Because this handled beast protects its 2 processors, 4 PCI-X slots and 3 TB of storage in a floating chassis, which can take bumps and bruises in stride. There's no doubt that the Vigor Evo HD is intended for the rigors of construction environments—a necessity for when you bring down the house with your uber pwnage. [nextcomputing via hothardware]