MRDV is a design group that put together this absolutely crazy roof extension in Rotterdam. I'm wondering how they managed to get planning permission for the blue monstrosity, as it just doesn't look right on the outside. Frankly, it doesn't look right on the inside either—check out those crazy floating stairs in the gallery below. My brain hurts. Still, you gotta love the architecture, even if the design does make your grey matter swell. [materialicious]