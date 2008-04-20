MSI Wind Notebook To Come In 8.9 and 10-Inch Flavours

MSI has dropped some new info on its contender to the Eee-PC throne, the Wind Notebook, which we first peeked at in March. The roughly 1kg UMPC will come with either an 8.9 inch or 10 inch LCD display sporting a 1024 x 600 resolution. MSI says the Wind will feature a 2.5-inch HDD with an 80 GB capacity and have a purported 7 hours of battery life — compare that with the Eee PC's 20 GBs and puny two-hour battery.

Other reported specs include a choice of processors ranging from 1.0GHZ to 1.6GHz, 1GB RAM and a Windows XP operating system. The laptop will get a European release in June. Prices are expected to be between US$471 - US$1100, depending on the options chosen. No word on a U.S. release yet. [Electronista]