Mrs. Potato Head BSOD Reeks of Disney Magic

Call it juvenile, but a good Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) cracks me up every time. And when it's presented with so much pride by an unsuspecting Mrs. Potato Head...all the better. Snapped at Disney World, one reader couldn't resist sharing the experience.

But the best part is that he usually hated this Microsoft-caught-without-pants humor. He tells his story after the jump.

Mark, There are images of weird BSOD all over the web and you've even done a couple of stories on them, but to tell you the truth I've never really found them all that funny. So what if an ATM has a BSOD, they're thousands of them running 24-7, one of them is bound to crash. It could also be that I'm a life long PC user. However, after a week of toting my two little girls all over Disney World and into and out of every kind of Disney store imaginable, I found the scene of a Potato Head with a Blue Screen on Death funny enough that I actually laughed a little and had to take a picture. Sorry the photo is a little blurry. I had to turn the flash off so the screen would show up. Danny

Welcome to the dark side, Danny. With time and study, we'll have you laughing at silly Vista error messages, too.