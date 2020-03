Mr. T says I'm crazy and he may be right. I'm a bird! I'm a plane! I'm a choo-choo train! But Mr.T-Mobile is the only crazy one: they requested Engadget Mobile to stop using their shade of magenta in his logo because it may lead to "confusion in the marketplace." Their shade of magenta? I've known magenta since she was a kid! She was called Cynthia back then. Don't worry Mr. Block, it'll all pass. Just hold your breath, and remember your exercises! [Engadget via Gadget Lab]