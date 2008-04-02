How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mr. T Versus Dracula, Dinosaur-Man (Who's Also a Detective)

Who do you think is gonna win? Mista T or some punk arse fool who sleeps all day and nibbles on people's necks? That's right. His mouth is gonna meet my fist, and my fist makes a good first impression sucka. Once I'm through with him, I'm gonna move on to this Dinosaur-Man chump. What kinda fool is gonna put pants and a tie on a dinosaur for Jeebus sakes! He's a dinosaur that's also a detective. Let's see if he can detect this move. What time is it fool? Time for me to sock you in the dino teeth, T style. [Mohawk Media]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles