The Walt Mossberg clip that made the rounds this weekend, proclaiming the 3G iPhone a mere 53 days away? He just backpedaled on it, swearing he has no better idea than we do. And if he did, he'd give himself scoop: "If I knew when this date was, why would I announce it in the middle of a sentence at the Finnish embassy, rather than report it in the Wall Street Journal?" Guess that chat with Steve straightened everything out, though is it really something he can take back? [Silicon Alley Insider]