How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

More Xbox 360 Wiimote Details: Code Name 'Newton'

After MTV News broke the news on Microsoft designing a Nintendo Wii-like Wiimote for the Xbox 360, 8bitjoystick felt it was time to give up their secrets as well. Not only do they confirm that the project exists, but they can give up the codename for it: Newton. Jesus was kind enough to mock up a version of the controller based on MTV's sketch.

Jake also says that Microsoft has recently licensed patents from Gyration, maker of those gesture mice we all know and don't really care about. Nintendo did the same back in 2001 in order to help develop their own Wiimote.

The 360mote will also receive signal from an LED sensor bar (like the Wii), but one-ups the Wiimote by having a microphone on board for Xbox Live chat. He doesn't have many other solid points of data—there are guesses about it using the standard rechargeable battery pack and what colours it will have—but he does think the target date of late '08 looks very likely. [8bitjoystick]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles