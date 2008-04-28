More Powerful iMacs Arrive As Predicted

The rumours were right: Today Apple launched new iMacs, including a $US2,200 24-inch model with a 3.06GHz Core 2 Duo and an NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GS graphics card with 512MB video RAM, potentially doubling video performance for certain apps. The full lineup, still starting at $US1,200, will include 6MB L2 cache and a 1066 MHz front-side bus, and most models will also come standard with 2GB of RAM. On the 24-inchers, you can up the HDD to a full terabyte for $US250 extra, and 4GB RAM for $US200 more. Details and model-by-model breakdown after jump.

Apple Updates iMac

Now with Faster Processors & Faster Graphics Option

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 28 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) today updated its all-in-one iMac(R) line with the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors and the most powerful graphics ever available in an iMac. With prices starting at just $1,199, iMac includes faster processors with 6MB L2 cache and a faster 1066 MHz front-side bus across the entire line, and 2GB of memory standard in most models. The 24-inch iMac now offers a 3.06 GHz Intel processor and the high-performance NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GS graphics as options, extending iMac's lead as the ultimate all-in-one desktop computer for both consumers and professionals.

"The iMac's gorgeous aluminium and glass all-in-one design has been an incredible hit with our customers and is just one of the reasons Mac sales are growing three and a half times faster than PC sales," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With the latest Intel processors, a faster new graphics option and more memory, customers now have even more reasons to love the iMac."

Packing dual-core performance into the convenience of a striking all-in-one design, the new iMac includes faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors across the line; a 1066 MHz front-side bus; up to 4GB of 800 MHz DDR2 SDRAM memory; and a widescreen flat-panel display supporting millions of colours. For the first time, the 24-inch iMac features an optional NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GS with 512MB of video memory, to deliver up to two times standard performance for graphic intensive applications*. Providing the latest in high-performance connectivity options to quickly and conveniently transfer digital photos, music and video, iMac includes built-in AirPort Extreme(R) 802.11n Wi-Fi networking for up to five times the performance of 802.11g**; Bluetooth 2.1+EDR; Gigabit Ethernet; built-in iSight(R) video camera; a total of five USB 2.0 ports (including two on the Apple Keyboard); and one FireWire(R) 400 and one FireWire 800 port.

The iMac furthers Apple's commitment to environmental progress with highly recyclable and durable materials including scratch-resistant glass and professional grade aluminium. Every model in the iMac line is rated EPEAT Silver and the power-efficient iMac also meets the stringent Energy Star 4.0 requirements for power consumption. Customers who purchase any qualifying Apple computer can recycle their old PC or Mac(R) for free via the Apple Recycling Program.

Every Mac in the Apple lineup comes with iLife(R) '08, the most significant update ever to Apple's award-winning suite of digital lifestyle applications, featuring a major new version of iPhoto(R) and a completely reinvented iMovie(R), both seamlessly integrated with the new .Mac Web Gallery for online photo and video sharing. Every Mac also includes Leopard(R), the sixth major release of the world's most advanced operating system which features Time Machine(TM), an effortless way to automatically back up everything on a Mac***; a redesigned Finder(TM) that lets users quickly browse and share files between multiple Macs; Quick Look, a new way to instantly see files without opening an application; Spaces, an intuitive new feature used to create groups of applications and instantly switch between them; a brand new desktop with Stacks, a new way to easily access files from the Dock and major enhancements to Mail and iChat(R). .Mac members can use the new Back to My Mac feature to browse and access files on their home computer from a Mac over the Internet while on the road****.

Pricing & Availability

The new iMac line is available immediately through the Apple Store(R) (http://www.apple.com), Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorised Resellers.

The new 20-inch 2.4 GHz iMac, for a suggested retail price of $1,199 (US), includes:

* 20-inch widescreen LCD display;

* 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with a 1066 MHz front-side bus;

* 1GB of 800 MHz DDR2 SDRAM expandable to 4GB;

* 250GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7200 rpm;

* a slot-load 8x SuperDrive(R) with double-layer support (DVD+/-R DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW);

* ATI Radeon HD 2400 XT with 128MB GDDR3 memory;

* built-in iSight video camera;

* built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

* mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately);

* built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

* the Apple Keyboard, Mighty Mouse and infrared Apple Remote.

The new 20-inch 2.66 GHz iMac, for a suggested retail price of $1,499 (US), includes:

* 20-inch widescreen LCD display;

* 2.66 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with a 1066 MHz front-side bus;

* 2GB of 800 MHz DDR2 SDRAM expandable to 4GB;

* 320GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7200 rpm;

* a slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW);

* ATI Radeon HD 2600 PRO with 256MB GDDR3 memory;

* built-in iSight video camera;

* built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

* mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately);

* built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

* the Apple Keyboard, Mighty Mouse and infrared Apple Remote.

The new 24-inch 2.8 GHz iMac, for a suggested retail price of $1,799 (US), includes:

* 24-inch widescreen LCD display;

* 2.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with a 1066 MHz front-side bus;

* 2GB of 800 MHz DDR2 SDRAM expandable to 4GB;

* 320GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7200 rpm;

* a slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW);

* ATI Radeon HD 2600 PRO with 256MB GDDR3 memory;

* built-in iSight video camera;

* built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

* mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately);

* built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

* the Apple Keyboard, Mighty Mouse and infrared Apple Remote.

Build-to-order options and accessories include: a 3.06 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, up to 4GB DDR2 SDRAM, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GS with 512MB of video memory and up to a 1TB Serial ATA hard drive on the 24-inch iMac; up to 4GB DDR2 SDRAM and up to 750GB Serial ATA hard drive on the 2.66 GHz 20-inch iMac; and up to 4GB of DDR2 SDRAM and up to 500GB Serial ATA hard drive on the 2.4 GHz 20-inch iMac. Additional options include: Apple Wireless Keyboard and Wireless Mighty Mouse; AirPort Express(R) and AirPort Extreme Base Station; the AppleCare Protection Plan; and pre-installed copies of iWork(R) '08, Logic(R) Express 8, Final Cut(R) Express 4 and Aperture(TM) 2.

*Testing conducted by Apple in April 2008 using preproduction 24-inch iMac units with 2.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processors. Based on Quake 4 using 1920 x 1200 High Quality setting. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of iMac.

**AirPort Extreme is based on an IEEE 802.11n draft specification. Actual performance will vary based on range, connection rate, site conditions, size of network and other factors.

***Time Machine requires an additional hard drive (sold separately).

****The .Mac service is available to persons aged 13 or older. Annual membership fee and internet access required. Terms and conditions apply.