It's really, really tough to like Monster Cable as a company. Everyone knows how they mark up their prices and how a coat hanger may even be as good as their cables under short distances, but their business practices aren't much better either. They're following up up their last legal manoeuvre against a clothing company with the unfortunate name of Monster Vintage by serving Blue Jeans Cable and Tartan Cable with a cease and desist because their cable connectors are too similar. Just look at the comparison above. Do they look too similar. Would you be confused if you saw the two? Which one of them has the "Monster" logo on it again? I can't tell. [Audio Junkies]

