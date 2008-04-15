How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MonoTracer Bike Is Singularly Fantastic

Traditional motorcycles are OK, but this is the future. We need future things. And the US$82,350 glass/kevlar/carbon/steel MonoTracer bike certainly feels like it's from the Utopian, roundmobile world to come. Featuring a fully enclosed cabin for less drag and less pebbles in the face, the MonoTracer's 130hp BMW engine goes 0-100 in 5.6 seconds and hits speeds up to 250kph. We're not exactly sure what you'll do at stoplights, but apparently there are little training wheels that pop out for parking...a solution that's admittedly not much more suave than toppling over at every stop.

mono_7.jpgmonotracer1.jpgmonotracer3.jpgmonotracer2.jpgmono_3.jpgP7265343.jpg

[MonoTracer via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles