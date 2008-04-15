MonoTracer Bike Is Singularly Fantastic

Traditional motorcycles are OK, but this is the future. We need future things. And the US$82,350 glass/kevlar/carbon/steel MonoTracer bike certainly feels like it's from the Utopian, roundmobile world to come. Featuring a fully enclosed cabin for less drag and less pebbles in the face, the MonoTracer's 130hp BMW engine goes 0-100 in 5.6 seconds and hits speeds up to 250kph. We're not exactly sure what you'll do at stoplights, but apparently there are little training wheels that pop out for parking...a solution that's admittedly not much more suave than toppling over at every stop.

[MonoTracer via DVICE]