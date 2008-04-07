Modern Hang-Ups: A Magnetic Stick-Up For Your Stuff

This new design looks to replace all that messing around with pins and Scotch tape that happens when you try to stick stuff up on your walls or bulletin board. Modern Hang-ups is a simply an adhesive-backed strip of steel that comes with powerful magnetic "tacks." You just unroll however much you want, cut it, stick it up and pop your shopping lists, kids' latest finger paintings and "Dear John" letters right up there. Brilliant. It's been patented but not manufactured yet: shame, because it'd be a perfect solution to my plans for a changeable Rasterbated wall mural. Someone turn this into a real product, please? [Product page]