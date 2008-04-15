Modder Creates Miniaturised iMac That Runs...Windows?

A German modder under the alias Phyro-Mane took an old laptop and hacked it together to resemble a scaled down iMac, in fact calling it the iMacmini. But ironically, it runs Windows XP skinned to look like OS X. From what we can tell, it was an older laptop, and making it OS X-compatible wasn't an option. Still, the aesthetic appeal of the iMacmini cannot be denied. [Case-Modder via Hack A Day]
