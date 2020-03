Yahoo! and Microsoft have failed to agree on a takeover deal. The deadline for the deal was last weekend, and Saturday came and went without so much as a peep from either party. This means two things: a hostile takeover, which would mean kicking out the Yahoo! board at the shareholders' meeting; or Ballmer et al will quietly drop the proposal. So, will we be seeing the launch of Microhoo!, or has the fat lady just sung on the tie-up? [MacWorld]