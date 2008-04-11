Microsoft's Live Maps Integrates Complex Clearflow Traffic Modelling Data To Tell You To Avoid Busy Streets

Microsoft's Live Maps is adding Clearflow, a system in 72 cities that takes four years of real-world traffic data and uses it to interpolate what traffic is going to be like "today". The project started with traffic algorithms from GPS units in Microsoft employees' cars, and now has "over 125,000" miles worth of info. This traffic data should be free and available on Live.com for you to plan out your next trip to Albertsons. It's not quite as good as Dash, but it beats going in blind. [NYT via Slashdot via JKOntheRun via Lifehacker]