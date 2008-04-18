Microsoft to Release Limited-Edition Joy Division Zune in June

Microsoft will release a limited-edition Joy Division Zune sometime around June 5, coordinated with the launch of a DVD about the band. It is thought that the Joy Division Zune will be designed by Peter Saville, the graphic designer behind both Joy Division album covers, and a big player in the Manchester music scene of the '80s. While there are not yet any pictures of the artwork available, there is every indication that the design will be something along the lines of that which is on the band's Unknown Pleasures album. [Wired and Pitchfork—Thanks Scrypt]