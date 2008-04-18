Microsoft Throwdown: You Can't Possibly Make a Stupider Video Than Us

Yeah, so that awesomely stupid (or stupidly awesome) Microsoft video from yesterday with a fake Bruce Springsteen painfully crooning about the power of Vista was a spoof. Duh. (Probably.) Microsoft actually has a sense of humour occasionally, remember? But it's not just a spoof—it's a challenge. We talked to Microsoft, and they think they're not the only company that makes stupid internal videos. But they also think they do it best: "We'd like to formally enter this fine specimen for consideration. As far as corporate videos go, we have thrown down the gauntlet here. They don't get much better... or in this case, worse." So corporate America, it's on. Who can make us laugh (or cry) harder? [Microsoft Coverage @ Giz]