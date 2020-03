While we kinda already figured that Bill Gates was just a little over-eager to put Vista behind Microsoft when he volunteered that the next version of Windows would be ready to go next year, Microsoft wanted to be super-clear that you'll have to wait until 2010 to leapfrog this generation's Windows ME. It'll be Jan. 2010 for Windows 7, at best. Not that it would be a bad thing if it magically happened to ship next year. [InfoWeek]