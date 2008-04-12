Microsoft Planning to Open Most Exciting Retail Stores Ever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It looks like Microsoft is planning to take a page from Apple's playbook, with rumours of plans to open a number of retail stores dedicated exclusively to Microsoft products. It's not clear what that will entail exactly, but I'm guessing there will be a big focus on Vista.

Like Apple's Genius Bar, Microsoft will staff its stores with experts to help customers with questions and problems. Obviously, any Microsoft store would be much more software based than an Apple store, which gets so much foot traffic due to it being a showroom as well as a mini internet café. I'm not sure what Microsoft has got to draw that many people in, but who knows, maybe they have an ace up their sleeve. We'll see. [Fudzilla]

