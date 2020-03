This is, without a doubt, the absolute best Bluetooth headset ever made by human hands. We have no idea whether the battery life is acceptable, whether the noise reduction is adequate, or whether it even fits well over our ear. What we do know is that it's a Metal Gear Solid 4 headset, which means it belongs to Snake. SNAKE! This alone makes it worth our US$59.99. Look for a simultaneous release on June 12 with the MGS4 game on PS3. Again: best headset ever. [Kotaku]