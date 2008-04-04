MartinLogan Spire Speakers— US$8,500 of Electrostatic Sound

These new electrostatic speakers from MartinLogan have some fancy-sounding tech built in, and are hand built too. There's the ultra-rigid "AirFrame™" Curvilinear Line Source XStat audio transducer, and a selectable 35Hz equalisation option— to better suit your room acoustics. The cabinets come in a variety of woods including maple, wenge, and rotary-cut bubinga. It's a shame I'll never get to hear what the sound quality is like, though: they are US$8,500 a pair. For that you do get 200W of sound with apparently "flawless precision." And a pair of very good looking floor-standing speakers. Available soon. [MartinLogan via Ecoustics]