Mario Theme Played with RC Car and Wine Bottles



What can you get from a RC car with some wires attached and a lot of wine bottles? Drunk driving and the Mario theme, that's what. We have included the complete lyrics so you can sing along after the jump.

Today, full of energy, Mario is still running, running

Go save Princess Peach! Go!

Today, full of energy, Mario runs

Today, full of energy, jumping!

Today, full of energy, searching for coins

Today, keep going, Mario!

Get a mushroom - it's Super Mario!

Get a flower - it's Fire Mario!

Goomba! Troopa! Buzzy Beetle! Beat them all!

Mario is always full of energy and strong!

[Spoken]The only one who can reverse the spell that has captured the Mushroom People is Princess Peach. But Princess Peach is hidden underground, in a far-off castle. Ah, the days of peace... if we could once more return to those days... to save Princess Peach and bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom, that is why Mario is on his journey today.

Today, full of energy, Mario is still running, running

Go and beat the Koopa tribe, go!

Today, full of energy, Mario runs

Today, full of energy, jumping!

Today, full of energy, searching for coins

Today, keep going, Mario!

Get a star - become invincible!

Quickly, go save Princess Peach!

Lakitu! Blooper! Cheep Cheep! Beat them all!

Mario is always full of energy and strong!

Today, full of energy, Mario is still running, running

He's made it to the castle and gets fireworks!

Lightly sidestepping the Hammer Bros.

Show the last of your power, Mario!

It's been a long journey but it's nearly at an end

You've done it, you've done it! You've defeated Bowser!

Princess Peach says "Thank you"

Mario's got a great big heart!

Mario's adventure is over for now, but

Mario's dream lives forever...

Come on. Sing. You know you want to.