Marimba Table Turns Dining Into a Feast of Bings

Remember the drum table? Well, stick it next to this table with built-in marimba at a dinner party and you'd have a percussively good time. Designer Fumiaki Goto came up with the idea of building the instrument into the surface, so that whenever you put a glass or plate down you'd sound a note— you could of course just bash away with your cutlery too. The guys at the drum table looked ecstatic, but why does this poor model look *sniff* a little sad? Maybe she needs some friends to marimba the night away, or maybe she's upset it's just a concept. [Yanko design]