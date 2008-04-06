Man Sells Pizza.com Domain Name for Serious Dough

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A 43-year-old man from Maryland has sold the domain name pizza.com for almost 10,000 times the price he paid for it. Chris Clark registered the name pizza.com in 1994 for just $20, and continued to pay the annual registration fee until January of this year, when he heard the domain name vodka.com had gone for a massive $3 million, and decided he wanted a slice of the pie.

"It's crazy. It's just crazy," was all Clark, who used to run a consultancy, could say after the online auction finished at a total price of US$2.6 million. Originally bought in the hope of attracting a pizza parlor to his consulting firm, pizza.com opened the bidding at $100, before reaching its final price a week later.

Clark, who expects to cash in in a few days time, only has one regret—that he didn't buy more domain names when he could. [BBC Online]

