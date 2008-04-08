Man Makes Canoe with Seven Thousand Chopsticks

Shuhei Ogawara spent two years of his life collecting 7,382 wood disposable chopsticks from his office cafeteria, glued them together in three months, and applied a polyester coat to build this 4-metre long, 29-kilo canoe. He still doesn't know if it's going to float or not, however, but I think it's cool enough as it is. Next, Mr. Shuhei is expected to build a 1:1 72,800-tonne replica of the battleship Yamato, complete with four 19.7-foot propellers and nine 18.1-inch cannons, all made from gluing about 15.2 million soy sauce containers, 26.3 million empty bento boxes, and an undetermined amount of old mochi for coating. [Pink Tentacle]