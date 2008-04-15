Mac Clone Maker Psystar Says Apple's EULA Violates Monopoly Laws, Wants to Challenge it in Court

Psystar, who's just announced that they're going to sell a US$399.99 Mac clone called Open Mac, doesn't care that Apple's EULA prohibits using OS X on any machine not made by Apple. In fact, they say that Apple's terms "violate U.S. monopoly laws", posing the example of Microsoft theoretically saying you could only install Windows on Dell machines.

They also told Information Week that they weren't breaking any laws, and that they were going to continue to sell this system no matter what Apple says. Another example the employee gave was this: "What if Honda said that, after you buy their car, you could only drive it on the roads they said you could?" Even if Psystar's machines aren't anything spectacular, if they can set a legal precedent for third-party manufacturers selling OS X-bundled machines, that would be a win for everybody. [InformationWeek - Thanks Achal!]