Mac Clone Maker Psystar Examined: Who Are They And Why Are They So Shady?

The Guardian did a little research on this Psystar, the company that vows to continue selling their generic Mac OS X clones even if Apple decides to sue them. Turns out that not only has the Miami Chamber of Commerce and BBB never heard of them, there's essentially no trace of them on the internet at all. As if that wasn't enough to make Psystar seem more than a little questionable, their address on the contact page changed completely now and earlier today from a residential address to a business one.

The Guardian also finds it weird that Apple hasn't responded at all. Does Apple know that they're a fake company? Is Apple planning something behind the scenes? Either way, this whole situation smells worse than Benny Goldman in the tub.