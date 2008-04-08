How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Local River Aquaponics System - But You Can Call It "Refrigerator-Aquarium"


The Local River is an aquarium-vegetarium (hang on a minute) by Mathieu Lehanneur, the same guy who thought up last year's Bel Air plant filtration system. Using the same curved white design that tickled our fancy with the Bel Air last year, the Local River is a home storage system for fish and greens that is inspired by the Locavores movement of San Francisco, people who only eat food grown within a 100-mile radius. More info below the gallery.

local-river-large-4.jpglocal-river-small-x-2.jpglocal-river-large-1.jpg

Described as a "fish farm-cum-kitchen garden," the Local River works using the principle of aquaponics, a system used in Far East fish-farms. The plants—lettuce is thought to be a good bet—extract nutrients from the fish poop, purifying the water and balancing the eco-system of the water.

Made from blown and thermoformed glass, and with a water pump, the Local River comes in two sizes: large, which measures 162.5 x 73.7 x 99 cm; and small, which comes in at 73.7 x 45.7 x 91.4 cm. What works in its favour is the fact that your fish will never be fresher. The concept (for that is all it is) will be on display in New York's Artists Space Gallery from April 25.

I'm not sure that Lehanneur, however, has taken into account just how squeamish some people are—raising a pet freshwater fish is one thing, but killing it, gutting it and baking it for Sunday lunch may be asking too much. It rather reminds me of the first training exercise undertaken by the SAS in Hereford. The wannabe special forces are presented with a pet rabbit. For a week they have to look after the bunny-wunny, feeding it, petting it etc etc, before they are ordered to kill it and cook it for dinner. [Dezeen]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles