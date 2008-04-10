Living Isn't Worth Wearing the Diddo Velema Gas Mask

A poisonous green cloud approaches. To your left, your scared wife and young son, trembling in one another's arms. To your right, three Diddo Velema gas masks complete with Gucci and Luis Vuitton detailing. You realise that the masks are probably just a pointed artistic commentary of the violent, consumer world you live in. But it's still not worth putting a haughty, overpriced purse on your head.

Trust us on this one. If the designer included a miniature dog pouch, we'd reconsider. [diddovelema via techdigest]