Little Big Man, Robot Within a Robot

Fact: every robot is controlled by a tiny robot pulling all sorts of levers in its chest, just as every human is powered by a gnome yanking on your lungs, heart and various coils of intestine. The Little Big Man kinetic sculpture by Nemo Gould outlines this principle, and was commissioned by the San Jose Museum of Art for a show going on now through October. Constructed from, among other things, vacuum cleaners, an old food processor and a vintage radio. For video of the sculpture in motion, hit the jump.

[artist via the automata via technabob]