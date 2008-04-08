Lipstick Stun Gun Comes In One Shade: Frazzled 'Nads

Forget DIY camera stun guns: they're just a stunt. If you want real pocket protection, these charmingly disguised stun guns can deliver 350,000 volts of agony to an assailant. Will they think it looks like you're just brandishing a tube of lippy at them? Probably not an experiment to try. They have an LED flashlight built-in, and come with a charger. If carrying this around in your purse makes you feel safer, they're available for a paltry US$49.95 in a variety of shades and shapes. So you can, you know, coordinate your electro-shock defence with your outfit. Weird. [Red Ferret via Gizmodo UK]