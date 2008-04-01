How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: VholdR Wearable Sport Camcorder

In honour of the upcoming Tahoe reader meetup on April 5th at Alpine Meadows, I'm going to be doing end of season reviews of some outdoor gadgetry that's been floating around the cabin.
The Gadget: A camera meant for outdoor junkies. Has laser pointers for aiming the cam, helmet, handlebar, and goggle mounts, and a waterproofed case. Records to 640 x 480 quality MPEG-4 video in decent quality. 50 minutes per GB. Aluminium and fiberglass case.

The Performance: Two hours of battery life. Doesn't feel like its top quality in build. Slightly grainy, but videos are perfectly acceptable. (That's a link to the company's vids, which are representative, but also a lot more interesting than my bunny hops. Charges by USB. For US$350, I wish it came with a MicroSD card. Thumbs up. [Guest editor's note: Thumbs up? What do you mean thumbs up, sucker? Who is going to wear that thing on his head, you fool? Only fools like you and Murdoch, that's who! I ain't getting that thing on my head!]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles