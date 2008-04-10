LightFlash Phone Projects Photos, Isn't Rocket Powered

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Appearances to the contrary, Peter Zsolt Koren's concept mobile phone LightFlash doesn't conceal a brace of mini rocket engines inside. Disappointing as that may be, those tube fittings really contain a camera and a micro-projector. These work together in a neat way: you can gesture on the projected image and the phone will respond. Failing that, the touchscreen doubles as a touchpad, as well as a more normal phone keypad. We're not sure about the "project your emoticons onto someone else" idea— sounds like a lawsuit nightmare —but the overall design gets a thumbs up. Unsurprising, then, that it placed second in the "Hello Future 2014 mobile phone design" competition. [Tuvie]

lightflashphone1lightflashphone2

