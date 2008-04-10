LightFlash Phone Projects Photos, Isn't Rocket Powered

Appearances to the contrary, Peter Zsolt Koren's concept mobile phone LightFlash doesn't conceal a brace of mini rocket engines inside. Disappointing as that may be, those tube fittings really contain a camera and a micro-projector. These work together in a neat way: you can gesture on the projected image and the phone will respond. Failing that, the touchscreen doubles as a touchpad, as well as a more normal phone keypad. We're not sure about the "project your emoticons onto someone else" idea— sounds like a lawsuit nightmare —but the overall design gets a thumbs up. Unsurprising, then, that it placed second in the "Hello Future 2014 mobile phone design" competition. [Tuvie]