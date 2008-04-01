Light Switch Electrocutes You Greener

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Do you really need that light on to not trip over your coffee table and break your leg? Let's find out, shall we? The Consumption Feedback Switch is a device that monitors your electricity usage. If it feels you're within your light quota when you flip on the lights, you'll see a small, harmless spark. But if you've been one of those dolphin-unsafe villains from Captain Planet, reading a few minutes too long at night, a gigantic stream of deadly electricity will mend your ways pending you not die.

Alright, we're actually not sure that you feel a shock at all since the word "spark" may have been the choice of a liberal Google translation denoting "small glow." But we'd recommend keeping wasteful electrical usage down just in case. [product via dvice]

