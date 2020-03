Maybe it's to keep us from groping the Vu just a little bit too hard or to beat off press fiends eager for swag bags, but a life-size Iron Man is hanging out at LG's booth looking badass in his Mark 3 suit. Whatever the reason, it probably means Tony Stark will be rocking gear from LG in the flick to match his Dell servers. Guess he's not an Apple fanboy. Update: Check out the special Iron Man edition Shine decked out in solid 18-karat gold, which you can win here after Apr. 15. [Giz @ CTIA]