LG's New Black Label Cellphone: First Look

LG is following up the love-it or hate-it Chocolate, and the Shine, with its third "Black Label" device: the as-yet unnamed mobile phone you can see here. It looks a more serious and slender beast than the first two, and sports a five megapixel camera, tempered glass and a carbon-fibre finish. Other than that we can't say much, as LG is being shy with the details: though I'm sure they'd call it "teaser marketing". More data will be available at its European April 24th launch. We'll keep you posted. [Aving]