LGs "Innovation Challenge": Design Your Dream Phone and Win Money, Gadgets

The folks at LG must be running out of ideas because they are once again tapping the general public for new designs. Earlier this month, they launched a touchscreen UI contest, but now they have moved on to hardware with the Innovation Challenge. The goal: design your dream phone. The payoff: LG will manufacture your phone (one of which you get to keep), pay you $10,000 and adorn your pad with a LG 52" LCD TV and a HD-DVD (whaa?) or a Blu-ray player. Better hurry though, the contest ends on 4/30. [LG Innovation Challenge]

