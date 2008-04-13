LG T80 PMP Packs in Touchscreen, DVB for Europeans

LG has just revealed the T80 PMP, which has the makings of a promising media player, at least for the Europeans. The T80 boasts a 3-inch, 260k colour (420 x 240) touchscreen, supports MPEG, MP3, WMA, OGG, WAV, ASF, JPEG, TXT files, has an FM tuner, integrated microphone and a DVB-T receiver, which blows for anyone outside of Europe. The T80 will endure 5.5hours of video playback or 3 hours of TV viewing on a single charge, comes with a paltry 4GB disk space and assaults your wallet at €299 ($506). If you're hot for the player, consider getting your import on. [Generationmp3 via PMP Today]