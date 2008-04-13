LG T80 PMP Packs in Touchscreen, DVB for Europeans

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG has just revealed the T80 PMP, which has the makings of a promising media player, at least for the Europeans. The T80 boasts a 3-inch, 260k colour (420 x 240) touchscreen, supports MPEG, MP3, WMA, OGG, WAV, ASF, JPEG, TXT files, has an FM tuner, integrated microphone and a DVB-T receiver, which blows for anyone outside of Europe. The T80 will endure 5.5hours of video playback or 3 hours of TV viewing on a single charge, comes with a paltry 4GB disk space and assaults your wallet at €299 ($506). If you're hot for the player, consider getting your import on. [Generationmp3 via PMP Today]

