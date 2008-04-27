LG Prada II Mobile Phone Details Leaked

According to a leaked specifications list, LG has a Prada II handset in the works, and it sounds like it will be packing quite a punch. The details that have been leaked suggest the mobile phone will have a 3-inch (400x240) WQVGA touchscreen, 5MP camera, front mounted camera for video calling, Wi-Fi connectivity, 7.2 Mbps HSDPA, USB 2.0, Full HTML browser, FM radio, TV-out, microSDHC support and—we just can't believe it until we see it— a full, slide-out QWERTY keyboard.

LG will be working on all the decent phone features, while Prada will be putting together crap themes, annoying ringtones and other stuff to ensure the handset is just a little rubbish. The LG Prada successor is expected to launch in Q4, 2008. We're excited. [Eprice via Unwired View]