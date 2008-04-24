LG Mates Microwave and Toaster, Creates FrankenMicroToaster

I need this. It's a microwave with a built-in toaster, combining two of the three appliances I actually use into a single smorgasbord of food-warming convenience, perfect for my munchkin-sized counter. The other is a George Forman-esque grill—all other electric kitchenwares are frivolous and silly. In fact, if LG could somehow convert the top of this mutant puppy into one, or bolt a steak toaster onto the other side, this would be the most harmonious kitchen appliance ever, the true kitchen in a box. I'm waiting. [core77]